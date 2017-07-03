Overview of Dr. Richard Walker, DO

Dr. Richard Walker, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at Randolph Eyecare Center in Randolph, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.