Dr. Richard Walker, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Walker, DO
Dr. Richard Walker, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Randolph, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
Randolph Eyecare Center477 State Route 10 Ste 103, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 328-1311
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Walker the professionalism is always there and very easy to talk to also very important great with kids!
About Dr. Richard Walker, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.