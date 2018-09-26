Dr. Richard Wallace, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wallace, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Wallace, DO
Dr. Richard Wallace, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
-
1
Lifestream Behavioral Center Inc.215 N 3rd St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 315-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He listens, explain in detail when i have any questions. Always smiling. Wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Richard Wallace, DO
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457442477
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
