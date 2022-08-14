Overview of Dr. Richard Walsh III, MD

Dr. Richard Walsh III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Walsh III works at Peak Vista Community Health Centers in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Alamosa, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.