Dr. Richard Walsh III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Walsh III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Walsh III, MD
Dr. Richard Walsh III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Walsh III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Walsh III's Office Locations
-
1
Pikes Peak Urology6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 531-7007
-
2
Audubon Asc At St Francis6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 355-3400
-
3
San Luis Valley Medical PC2115 Stuart Ave, Alamosa, CO 81101 Directions (719) 589-8082Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Urological Associates PC1644 Medical Center Pt Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 634-1994Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh III?
I highly recommend Dr Walsh. He listened to my medical issues & thoroughly answered my questions. He explained his diagnosis & reasoning for the prescription. I left feeling like he cared & accurately assessed & treated my medical problem.
About Dr. Richard Walsh III, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194741009
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh III works at
Dr. Walsh III has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walsh III speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.