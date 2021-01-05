See All Pediatricians in Memphis, TN
Dr. Richard Wanderman, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Wanderman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.

Dr. Wanderman works at RICHARD G WANDERMAN MD in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard G Wanderman MD
    4646 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 930-7397
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 11:00am
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Allergic Reaction
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Allergic Reaction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Candida Albicans Fungus Allergy Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mold Toxicity Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Wanderman's holistic approach saved my child. He is a stellar physician.
    Gia — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Wanderman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184724312
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    • Kings Co Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Western Reserveuniversity Cleveland Oh
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

