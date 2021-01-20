See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbia, SC
Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.9 (22)
Map Pin Small Columbia, SC
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD

Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University SOM and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Wassermann works at Plastic Surgery Consultants LLC in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Wassermann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Consultants LLC
    1220 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 779-1200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cancer
Skin Aging
Skin Grafts
Cancer
Skin Aging
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wassermann?

    Jan 20, 2021
    I absolutely am in love with the results of my rhinoplasty! The whole office staff is amazing and so is Dr. Wassermann. I will definitely be getting any further procedures I want to have, done by him. He does outstanding work. If you are thinking about getting a rhinoplasty, Dr. Wassermann is the guy to go to! You won’t regret it! I am so happy with my results and feel so beautiful. So so grateful!
    Shannon J — Jan 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wassermann to family and friends

    Dr. Wassermann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wassermann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336191931
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Chicago Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University SOM
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wassermann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wassermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wassermann works at Plastic Surgery Consultants LLC in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Wassermann’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassermann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassermann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.