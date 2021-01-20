Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD
Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University SOM and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Wassermann's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Consultants LLC1220 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 779-1200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely am in love with the results of my rhinoplasty! The whole office staff is amazing and so is Dr. Wassermann. I will definitely be getting any further procedures I want to have, done by him. He does outstanding work. If you are thinking about getting a rhinoplasty, Dr. Wassermann is the guy to go to! You won’t regret it! I am so happy with my results and feel so beautiful. So so grateful!
About Dr. Richard Wassermann, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336191931
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University Of Chicago Hosp
- Tulane University SOM
- University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wassermann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wassermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wassermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wassermann speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassermann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassermann.
