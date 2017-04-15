See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rochester Hills, MI
Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Richard Weiermiller, MD

Dr. Richard Weiermiller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Weiermiller works at Thomas J.W. Bering, M.D. P.C. in Rochester Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Weiermiller's Office Locations

    Arcturus Healthcare Plc
    Arcturus Healthcare Plc
1055 South Blvd E Ste 220, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
(248) 817-2230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Mastodynia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 15, 2017
    Dr Weiermiller is a kind polite, and compassionate doctor. He keeps up to date on my healthcare, testing my blood and other tests are done for levels and progress of the current health problems that I have encountered over the years. My questions are answered quickly and if I call for a prescription refill, it is completed that day. I am very satisfied with this Internal Medicine Doctor, his clinicians and office staff.
    Clinton Township, MI — Apr 15, 2017
    About Dr. Richard Weiermiller, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689665739
    Education & Certifications

    • Meth Hosp/Ind U
    • IU Health Methodist
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Pediatrics
