Dr. Richard Wein, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Wein, MD
Dr. Richard Wein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Wein's Office Locations
Richard B Wein MD Internal Medicine25 Fair St, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 269-0381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wein is attentive and unhurried in providing care. Never runs late on appointments.
About Dr. Richard Wein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.