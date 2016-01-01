Dr. Richard Wein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Richard Wein, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Locations
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3967Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-8711WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Wein, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of New Hampshire
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wein has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.