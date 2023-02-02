See All Podiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Richard Weiner, DPM

Podiatry
3.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Weiner, DPM

Dr. Richard Weiner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Weiner works at Richard H Weiner DPM in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weiner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard H. Weiner Dpm PA
    4523 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 02, 2023
    In lot of pain so Dr. Weiner took me in during his lunch. Examined me, did X-Rays and got on road to recovery. I highly recommend Dr. Weiner.
    — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Richard Weiner, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578566238
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Weiner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiner works at Richard H Weiner DPM in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Weiner’s profile.

    Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

