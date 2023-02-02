Dr. Richard Weiner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Weiner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Richard H. Weiner Dpm PA4523 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209 Directions (214) 351-2180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In lot of pain so Dr. Weiner took me in during his lunch. Examined me, did X-Rays and got on road to recovery. I highly recommend Dr. Weiner.
About Dr. Richard Weiner, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.