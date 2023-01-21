See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Temecula, CA
Dr. Richard Weiner, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Weiner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Weiner works at Innovative Pain Treatment Solutions. in Temecula, CA with other offices in Fallbrook, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Pain Treatment Solutions.
    27412 Enterprise Cir W Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 694-6367
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    113 S Vine St Ste A, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 694-6367

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Wrist
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Wrist

Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Eagle's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - Type 1 Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Somatic Pain Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tietze's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Weiner, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1851385579
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Gen Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    • Naval Med Center
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    • University Of California At Riverside
