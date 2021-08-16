Overview of Dr. Richard Weinstein, MD

Dr. Richard Weinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Weinstein works at Westchester Sport and Spine in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.