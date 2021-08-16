Dr. Richard Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Weinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phelps Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Westchester Sport and Spine1133 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 358-9700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Phelps Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
I can't say anything bad about Dr Weinstein. He has been in my family for 25 years now. He just did surgery on my left knee. He is very professional,courteous, respectful, kindhearted, responsible, honorable, trustworthy and caring. Dr Weinstein always makes sure I am doing well and able to walk properly. I have serve rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. In do time all my joints will be going. I know with him being my orthopedic doctor I am going to be just fine. And he will not hide or keep anything from me about my health care. Dr Weinstein keep shining and continue doing awesome work. Your patients love you and need you.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265449888
- University Connecticut Health Center
- University Of Ct School Of Med/Yale University
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinstein speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.