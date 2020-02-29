Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO
Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Weinstock's Office Locations
Richard Weinstock, D.O. and Kurt Walker, Au.D3355 Burns Rd Ste 104, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 691-4144
Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 391-3333Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Palm Beach Sports Medcn/Ortho200 Northpoint Pkwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 615-0110
Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center3360 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 622-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richard Weinstock is a talented and caring ENT. I have been his patient for many years. He did a complicated sinus surgery for me that changed my life. I always recommend him to friends who are suffering , knowing that he will help them as he did me. I especially appreciate the fact that he always looks at the big picture to provide the best possible medical care and solutions - I know he takes good care of all his patients, not just me. It's evident every time I am in his office. His staff is caring and responsive.
About Dr. Richard Weinstock, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hosp-Core, Otolaryngology Cabrini Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Nova Southeastern Univ Osteo, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
