Overview of Dr. Richard Weir, MD

Dr. Richard Weir, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Weir works at Spartanburg and Greer ENT and Allergy in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.