Dr. Richard Weirich, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Weirich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beloit, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Weirich works at
Locations
Beloit Clinic1905 E HUEBBE PKWY, Beloit, WI 53511 Directions (608) 364-2240Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beloit Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for at least 10 years. He is very caring and funny. He is one of the few Dr's willing to treat with additional thyroid medication. He doesn't just test your tsh and say your fine. He does a complete check including sex binding hormone, growth hormone, etc. when it is deemed necessary. He encourages me to continue to research about my many illnesses and assists in getting additional help outside of his expertise.
About Dr. Richard Weirich, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nih-Niddk
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
