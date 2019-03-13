See All Ophthalmologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Richard Weiss, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (32)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Weiss, MD

Dr. Richard Weiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Weiss works at Weiss Cosmetic/Laser Procedures in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weiss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weiss Cosmetic/Laser Procedures
    360 San Miguel Dr Ste 403, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 720-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Treatment frequency



Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 13, 2019
    Dr. Weiss was recommended to me for a blepharoplasty. In the initial consult, he explained the entire procedure and answered all my questions. The surgery and recovery went flawlessly, just as he said they would. He even called the evening of the surgery to check on me! I am now 2 weeks post op and couldn't be more pleased with the results. I highly recommend Dr. Weiss and his staff.
    — Mar 13, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841382199
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Toronto
    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Internship
    • St Francis Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at Weiss Cosmetic/Laser Procedures in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

