Dr. Richard Weitzel, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Weitzel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Dr. Weitzel works at RICHARD L WEITZEL MD in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard L Weitzel MD
    405 Niles Cortland Rd SE Ste 201, Warren, OH 44484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 372-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Carotid Artery Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Carotid Artery Disease

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Wait time was much less than anticipated for a specialist’s office. Staff was super friendly and explained everything that was being done. Dr. Weitzel was so super friendly and caring. I never felt rushed through my questions. He explained my results to me, gave me some advice on lifestyle changes and my recheck was scheduled before I left the office. Wonderful experience!
    Nicole Mason — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Weitzel, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801822648
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Weitzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weitzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weitzel works at RICHARD L WEITZEL MD in Warren, OH. View the full address on Dr. Weitzel’s profile.

    Dr. Weitzel has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weitzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

