Dr. Richard Westmark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Westmark works at Houston Spine & Neuro Surgery Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.