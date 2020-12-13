See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Richard Westreich, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (33)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Westreich, MD

Dr. Richard Westreich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai West, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Westreich works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Westreich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas B. Friedrich MD P.c.
    200 W 57th St Fl 15, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 247-8100
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Park Avenue
    45 W 67th St Frnt 2, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai West
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2020
    Amazing and talented doctor with a personality and staff that makes you feel so welcome and comfortable! Cannot thank him enough for my rhinoplasty!
    — Dec 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Westreich, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1508827353
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Westreich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westreich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westreich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westreich works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Westreich’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Westreich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westreich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

