Overview of Dr. Richard Whalen, MD

Dr. Richard Whalen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Titusville, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Titusville Hospital and Upmc Northwest.



Dr. Whalen works at OIL VALLEY INTERNAL MEDICINE PC in Titusville, PA with other offices in Oil City, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.