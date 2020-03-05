Dr. Richard Whelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Whelan, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Whelan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Mount Sinai St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Dept425 W 59th St Ste 7B, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-8172
Argyros & Herrera MD122 E 76th St Ofc 1A, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 434-4860
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whelan is a fantastic surgeon. He performed a difficult 6 hour surgery on me and prevented a resection which would have been a more difficult recuperation. He was available for all questions and truly an expert. Ice is now the only doctor I will use for my colonoscopy!
About Dr. Richard Whelan, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063596542
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota, Twin Cities - Medical School, Minneapolis, Mn, United States, M.D.
- Univ Of Mn Affil Hosps, Colon And Rectal Surgery Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, General Surgery
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whelan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whelan has seen patients for Colectomy, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whelan speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Whelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whelan.
