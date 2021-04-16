See All Dermatologists in Rock Hill, SC
Dr. Richard White Jr, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard White Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. White Jr works at Palmetto Skin & Laser Center in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Skin & Laser Center
    1563 Health Care Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 329-6030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Keloid Scar
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Lymphangioma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Telogen Effluvium
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Dr White is the best,better than all the rest
    Thomas Wall — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Richard White Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730165465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

