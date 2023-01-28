See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Wiet, MD

Neurotology
4.6 (47)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Wiet, MD

Dr. Richard Wiet, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Wiet works at Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Bell's Palsy and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wiet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rush OTO Head and Neck Surgery
    1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6100
  3. 3
    Ear Institue of Chicago
    11 Salt Creek Ln Ste 101, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 789-3110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Acoustic Neuroma
Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Wiet, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346315017
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Wiet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiet has seen patients for Vertigo, Bell's Palsy and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

