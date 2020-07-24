Dr. Richard Wikholm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wikholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wikholm, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Wikholm, MD
Dr. Richard Wikholm, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wikholm's Office Locations
Sleep Disorders Center of Santa Maria116 S Palisade Dr Ste 206, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a sleep study last night. Technician who worked on me was Cameron. Really enjoyed my stay. Cameron was very pleasant, courteous, made me feel right at home. He was great. I have always been treated by Dr Wikholm and his staff.
About Dr. Richard Wikholm, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831198647
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wikholm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wikholm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wikholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wikholm speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wikholm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wikholm.
