Dr. Richard Wilkinson, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Wilkinson works at Yakima Allergy & Longevity Clinic in Yakima, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.