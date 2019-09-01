Dr. Richard Wilkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wilkinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Wilkinson, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Wilkinson works at
Locations
-
1
Yakima Allergy & Longevity Clinic302 S 12th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 453-5507
-
2
E.n.t.-facial Plastic Surgery Associates Pllc.3999 Englewood Ave Ste 201, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Kittitas Valley Healthcare
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkinson?
My husband and I went in and talked to Dr. Wilkinson and he spent almost two hours with us. He gave us lots of information and answered all our questions. His staff was absolutely great, loved them and will definitely be back.
About Dr. Richard Wilkinson, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1669765889
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkinson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkinson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.