Dr. Richard Wille, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Wille, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Center for Digestive Health1701 South Blvd E Ste 300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-9710
Macomb Endoscopy Center48801 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 101, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (248) 844-9710Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Digestive Health- Troy4600 Investment Dr Ste 270, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 844-9710
Center For Dgstv Hlth Rsrch4550 Investment Dr Ste 260, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-8485
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and thorough doctor
About Dr. Richard Wille, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1689656662
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wille has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wille accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wille has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Wille. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wille.
