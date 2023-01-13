Dr. Richard Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Dekalb.
Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance315 N Washington Ave Ste 150, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 525-6676
- Ascension Saint Thomas Dekalb
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have peripheral neuropathy and have a hard time walking! Dr Williams, being aware of this, showed courtesy by ensuring I got up and off the table safe! His bedside manners are the best I have ever experienced! Dr. Williams informed me of his findings and made sure I understood my options! He drained fluid from my knee and gave me a shot! He told me before he started every step asking me if I was ok. The staff at the front desk is very professional and personable, showing their concern for the patients. Their smiles and concern start the healing process for any patient. I know I worked in the field of front office for over 30 years! Dr. Williams nurse was very informative and polite. He is also an asset to your facility! The xRay staff are awesome! Very concerned knowing I was in pain and seeing me using my rolater I am already spreading the word about Dr Williams telling everyone to go see him..
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- University Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Myelopathy, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks German.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
