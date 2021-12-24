Overview of Dr. Richard Williamson, MD

Dr. Richard Williamson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They completed their residency with Univ Wa Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Univ Wa Med Ctr, General Surgery



Dr. Williamson works at Skagit Regional Health in Mount Vernon, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.