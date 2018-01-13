Dr. Richard Wilson Jr, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wilson Jr, DMD
Overview
Dr. Richard Wilson Jr, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Wilson Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Richard Wilson DMD, PC2401 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 1A8, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions (215) 249-7031Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson Jr?
I have been coming to Dr. Wilson for over 30 years. My children and some of my grandchildren see him. Coming to this practice is like coming to visit family. You are greeted warmly in a very comfortable office environment. All of the staff are very skilled and very professional. This is a "no anxiety" environment. Dr. Wilson is very open about what you need and will never try to "sell" you anything unneccessary. I feel that I am in excellent hands with Dr. Wilson and I wo...
About Dr. Richard Wilson Jr, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1366534208
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson Jr works at
Dr. Wilson Jr speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.