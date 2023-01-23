Dr. Richard Winder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Winder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Winder, MD
Dr. Richard Winder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Winder works at
Dr. Winder's Office Locations
East Desert Inn Road2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 706-7860Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Desert Orthopaedic Center, Southwest Office8205 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 227-2152Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Desert Orthopaedic Center, Northwest Office8402 Centennial Pkwy Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 869-3486
Desert Orthopaedic Center Ltd2930 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 263-9082Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Winder is excellent. Seen before for biceps tendinitis and was treated with 2 cortisone shots and problem has been fixed and not returned. This time diagnosed with rotator cuff tendinitis and Dr Winder advised another cortisone shot and as of review it’s about 70 percent healed.
About Dr. Richard Winder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760610810
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winder has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
188 patients have reviewed Dr. Winder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.