Dr. Richard Winer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Winer, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Winer, MD
Dr. Richard Winer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Winer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Winer's Office Locations
-
1
Cumming Internal Medicine1380 Upper Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 442-1150Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winer?
I’ve seen him for a number of years for anxiety. Other than a tendency to run very late, he’s professional and helpful.
About Dr. Richard Winer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1164567277
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winer works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Winer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.