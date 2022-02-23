Overview of Dr. Richard Wingert, MD

Dr. Richard Wingert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Wingert works at Cape Coral Ear Nose & Throat in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.