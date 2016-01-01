Dr. Richard Winkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Winkle, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Winkle, MD
Dr. Richard Winkle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Alaska Native Medical Center.
Dr. Winkle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Winkle's Office Locations
-
1
Alaska Children's Eye and Strabismus3500 Latouche St Ste 280, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5088
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winkle?
About Dr. Richard Winkle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1194799619
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Madigan Healthcare System- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkle works at
Dr. Winkle has seen patients for Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Winkle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.