Dr. Richard Wirges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Wirges, MD
Dr. Richard Wirges, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Wirges' Office Locations
Ortho Arkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthoarkansas PA3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt appointments and very helpful staff.
About Dr. Richard Wirges, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Kutz and Associates Hand Care Center
- Texas Tech University
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Arkansas Tech University
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Wirges has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wirges accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wirges has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wirges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirges.
