Overview of Dr. Richard Wirges, MD

Dr. Richard Wirges, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Wirges works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.