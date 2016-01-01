Dr. Richard Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wise, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Wise, MD
Dr. Richard Wise, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Toronto and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Wise works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wise's Office Locations
-
1
Wise Family Eye Center LLC54 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Ste 15, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 652-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wise?
About Dr. Richard Wise, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1619971520
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Univ/Chldrns Mem Hosp
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Univ of Toronto
- University of Western Ontario
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wise works at
Dr. Wise has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wise speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.