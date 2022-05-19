See All Podiatrists in Fenton, MO
Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (21)
Map Pin Small Fenton, MO
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM

Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Wittock works at Ankle and Foot Institute in Fenton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
4.8 (536)
View Profile

Dr. Wittock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle and Foot Institute of Missouri PC
    1011 Bowles Ave Ste 123, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 717-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wittock?

    May 19, 2022
    I first saw Dr. Wittock five years ago. He diagnosed me with plantar fasciitis and implemented a treatment plan that worked well for those years. As time has gone by, the pain in my foot returned and I saw Dr. Wittock today for treatment. He is caring and explains in detail why your problems exist and what treatment plan you need to follow. His staff is friendly and knowledgeable as well. I HIGHLY recommend him without any reservation.
    Tim Gates — May 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wittock to family and friends

    Dr. Wittock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wittock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM.

    About Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215943105
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ilizarov Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne St U-Detroit Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan Technological University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wittock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wittock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wittock works at Ankle and Foot Institute in Fenton, MO. View the full address on Dr. Wittock’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Wittock, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.