Dr. Richard Wohns, MD
Dr. Richard Wohns, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Neospine1519 3rd St SE Ste 240, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions
Cabrini Medical Tower901 Boren Ave Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am so grateful to have met Dr. Wohns. My back pain was excruciating & progressively worsening, I had to use a walker to get out of bed in the mornings, my activities were extremely limited. I met with Dr. Wohns who took all the time I needed to get my questions answered. He was extremely thorough with my preop workup before discussing my diagnoses & surgery with me. I was only in the hospital one night & had a very successful fast recovery. I am now pain free. Rarely even need Ibuprofen. I am so very grateful for Dr. Wohn's knowledge & expertise. I am back to enjoying life. Thank you Dr. Wohns & Kyle & the entire St. Francis staff!
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- National Hospital, Queen Square
- University Washington
- U Washington
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
- St. Francis Hospital
