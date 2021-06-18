See All Neurosurgeons in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Richard Wohns, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Wohns, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (69)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Wohns, MD

Dr. Richard Wohns, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Wohns works at South Sound Neurosurgery PLLC in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wohns' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neospine
    1519 3rd St SE Ste 240, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cabrini Medical Tower
    901 Boren Ave Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wohns?

    Jun 18, 2021
    I am so grateful to have met Dr. Wohns. My back pain was excruciating & progressively worsening, I had to use a walker to get out of bed in the mornings, my activities were extremely limited. I met with Dr. Wohns who took all the time I needed to get my questions answered. He was extremely thorough with my preop workup before discussing my diagnoses & surgery with me. I was only in the hospital one night & had a very successful fast recovery. I am now pain free. Rarely even need Ibuprofen. I am so very grateful for Dr. Wohn's knowledge & expertise. I am back to enjoying life. Thank you Dr. Wohns & Kyle & the entire St. Francis staff!
    Larry A. White — Jun 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Wohns, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Wohns, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wohns to family and friends

    Dr. Wohns' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wohns

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Wohns, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Wohns, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1710084744
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Hospital, Queen Square
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Washington
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Wohns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wohns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wohns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wohns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wohns has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wohns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Wohns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wohns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wohns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wohns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.