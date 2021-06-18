Overview of Dr. Richard Wohns, MD

Dr. Richard Wohns, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Wohns works at South Sound Neurosurgery PLLC in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.