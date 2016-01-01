Overview of Dr. Richard Wong, MD

Dr. Richard Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.



Dr. Wong works at Princeton Eye Group in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.