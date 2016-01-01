Dr. Richard Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Eye Surgery Princeton419 N Harrison St Ste 104, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 655-8808
The Optical Shoppe900 Easton Ave Ste 50, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 565-9550
- 3 1600 Perrineville Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-8808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1427061266
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Princeton University
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
