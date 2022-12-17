Overview

Dr. Richard Wright, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at The Health Care Institute of North Florida in Lake City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.