Overview of Dr. Richard Wright Sr, MD

Dr. Richard Wright Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Wright Sr works at ELLISON RICHARD C JR MD OFFICE in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

