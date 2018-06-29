Overview of Dr. Richard Wu, DO

Dr. Richard Wu, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Wu works at Baptist Behavioral Health in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.