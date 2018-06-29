Dr. Richard Wu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wu, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Baptist Behavioral Health14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2591, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 376-3800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
very knowledgeable. caring physician.
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1013390152
- Largo Medical Center-Nova Southeastern University
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Washington University In St. Louis
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.