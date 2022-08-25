See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Bermuda Run, NC
Dr. Richard Wyderski, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Wyderski, MD

Dr. Richard Wyderski, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bermuda Run, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Wyderski works at Bermuda Run Pharmacy in Bermuda Run, NC with other offices in Vero Beach, FL and Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Wyderski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bermuda Run Pharmacy
    329 Nc Highway 801 N, Bermuda Run, NC 27006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-2255
  2. 2
    Indian River Medical Center Internal Medicine
    3450 11th Ct Ste 201, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 794-3364
  3. 3
    Section on Hospital Medicine
    S Hawthorne Rd Bldg D, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 713-5215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aug 25, 2022
    He is a great Dr. I would like to know where he moved
    Phyllis Talbert — Aug 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Richard Wyderski, MD
    About Dr. Richard Wyderski, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831105543
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dayton
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Wyderski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyderski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wyderski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wyderski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wyderski has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyderski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyderski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyderski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyderski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyderski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.