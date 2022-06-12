Dr. Richard Wyzykowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyzykowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Wyzykowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Wyzykowski, MD
Dr. Richard Wyzykowski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Golden State Orthopedics & Spine - Brentwood350 John Muir Pkwy Ste 100, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 939-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding surgeon.
About Dr. Richard Wyzykowski, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1376592360
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp/Children's Hosp
- Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
