Dr. Richard Yokell, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health.
At One Focus Medical3815 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 285-7568Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Dr. Yokell saved my life. He is highly trained and very easy to talk to. Highly recommend. AAA*** Thank you Dr. Yokell.
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health
- The Ohio State Univeristy
