Overview of Dr. Richard Young, MD

Dr. Richard Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Georgetown University - Washington DC and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Atlantic Urology Clinics - Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.