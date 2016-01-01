Overview

Dr. Richard Younge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Younge works at Family Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.