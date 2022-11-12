Dr. Richard Yun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Yun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Yun, MD
Dr. Richard Yun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.
Dr. Yun works at
Dr. Yun's Office Locations
-
1
Integral Health Associates437 Orange St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 909-6370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yun?
It is really, really hard to find a board certified psychiatrist who is effective and compassionate. Dr. Yun is all these. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Richard Yun, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1710908306
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yun accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yun works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.