Dr. Richard Yung, MD
Dr. Richard Yung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Yung's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 949-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yung conducted a thorough exam and correct diagnosis. He explained my problem in a clear manner and advised me as to best course of remedy. He was personable and engaging I thought. Most importantly I felt he knew what he is saying and doing. I can easily recommend Dr Yung and will continue to see him as needed.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- Buckhead Facial Plastic Surg
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yung accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yung has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yung speaks Cantonese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Yung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.