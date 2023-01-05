Overview of Dr. Richard Yung, MD

Dr. Richard Yung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Yung works at ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.