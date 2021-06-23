Dr. Richard Zekman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zekman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Zekman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Zekman, DO
Dr. Richard Zekman, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Zekman works at
Dr. Zekman's Office Locations
Oakland Medical Group PC3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 204, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-2446
Oakland Medical Group27301 Dequindre Rd Ste 314, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 399-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At check out, we had to make several appointments for lab work and a follow up appointment. It was at the end of the day (5:10p) and it took longer than normal. But the young lady at check out (Racqel D) was very nice, patient, thorough AND professional. It’s very hard to find kind and professional employees (especially in the medical field) these days due to most being over worked. So KUDOS to Ms. Racqel D! We appreciate you and you’re a great asset to the Michigan Healthcare Professionals - Farmington Hills, keep up the good work! Dr Zekman was great too, we were not rushed and he explained everything to us.
About Dr. Richard Zekman, DO
- Oncology
- English
- 1043426521
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zekman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zekman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zekman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zekman works at
Dr. Zekman has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zekman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Zekman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zekman.
