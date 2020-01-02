See All General Surgeons in Greenville, NC
Dr. Richard Zeri, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Greenville, NC
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Zeri, MD

Dr. Richard Zeri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Zeri works at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC with other offices in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Zeri's Office Locations

    Ecu Pharmacy
    517 MOYE BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 744-5291
    Vidant Medical Center
    2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 847-4501
    H/K/B Renaissance Plastic Surgery
    398 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 266-4300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Zeri, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487637534
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
