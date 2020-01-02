Overview of Dr. Richard Zeri, MD

Dr. Richard Zeri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Zeri works at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC with other offices in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.