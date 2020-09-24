Overview of Dr. Richard Zienowicz, MD

Dr. Richard Zienowicz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, The Miriam Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.



Dr. Zienowicz works at Richard J. Zienowicz, MD, F.A.C.S. in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.