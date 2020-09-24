See All Plastic Surgeons in Providence, RI
Dr. Richard Zienowicz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (120)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Zienowicz, MD

Dr. Richard Zienowicz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, The Miriam Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.

Dr. Zienowicz works at Richard J. Zienowicz, MD, F.A.C.S. in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zienowicz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard J. Zienowicz, MD, F.A.C.S.
    113 Wickenden St Unit 10, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-0120
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newport Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center
  • The Miriam Hospital
  • Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Zienowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356379390
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Havard Med/Mass Genl Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Berkshire Med Ctr/U Mass
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Concordia University, Montreal, Canada
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Zienowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zienowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zienowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zienowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zienowicz works at Richard J. Zienowicz, MD, F.A.C.S. in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Zienowicz’s profile.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Zienowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zienowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zienowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zienowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

